Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V traded up $2.65 on Monday, hitting $242.69. 1,539,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,179,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.30. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
