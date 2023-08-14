Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $2.65 on Monday, hitting $242.69. 1,539,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,179,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.30. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.