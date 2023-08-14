Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,073 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in Visa by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of V traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.98. 1,947,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.30. The stock has a market cap of $452.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.