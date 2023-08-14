Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.54. 592,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,208. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $449.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

