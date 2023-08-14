Visa (V) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Visa (NYSE: V) recently:

7/31/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $255.00.

7/26/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $282.00 to $284.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $290.00.

7/26/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $270.00 to $275.00.

7/26/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $266.00 to $300.00.

7/26/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $275.00.

7/26/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $273.00 to $275.00.

7/24/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Visa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $248.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $275.00.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.30.

Get Visa Inc alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.