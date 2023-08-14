Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s previous close.

Vitalhub Trading Up 3.8 %

Vitalhub stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,225. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.19 and a 52 week high of C$2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.63.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Vitalhub will post 0.0898952 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.