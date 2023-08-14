Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,143,360,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.33 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

