Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 296.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Shares of VOR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,494. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,748,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,907 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,875,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 362.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,697,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 128.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 406,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

