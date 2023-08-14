W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.34

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.34 and last traded at $65.58, with a volume of 343942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

See Also

