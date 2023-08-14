W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 3.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $712.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $744.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

