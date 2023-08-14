Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 7,788 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in CVS Health by 178.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $74.68. 2,641,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,991,397. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

