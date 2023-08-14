Wade G W & Inc. Has $85.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $85,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.78. The company had a trading volume of 442,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.79. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

