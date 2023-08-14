Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.9% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.68. The company had a trading volume of 686,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,485. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

