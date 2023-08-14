Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 2,725 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $18,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EXR traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 587,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,288. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.67 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day moving average is $152.15. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.91%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

