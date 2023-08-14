Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 974 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.87. 5,063,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,457,139. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

