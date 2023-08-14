Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,160,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $263.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

