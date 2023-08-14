Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $47,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.74. The company had a trading volume of 553,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,006. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

