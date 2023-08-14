Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WJXFF. Raymond James raised their price target on Wajax to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Wajax Price Performance

About Wajax

Shares of WJXFF stock remained flat at $19.75 during trading hours on Monday. Wajax has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

