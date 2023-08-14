Wanchain Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.30 million and $866,813.55 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,922,723 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

