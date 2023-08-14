Wanchain (WAN) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Wanchain has a market cap of $39.37 million and $634,447.01 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,918,327 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

