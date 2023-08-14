Warwick Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

NVR Trading Down 0.8 %

NVR stock traded down $49.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6,107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6,174.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5,728.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $123.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $60,893,940 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

