Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.69. 29,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,016. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

