Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $98.08 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

