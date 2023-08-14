Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.55 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1159 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.