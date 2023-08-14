Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.58.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $161.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average of $149.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

