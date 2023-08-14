Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,418 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 26,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.69 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

