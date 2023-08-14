Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $73.59 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

