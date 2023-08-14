Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

