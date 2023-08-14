Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.66.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $331.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $333.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.62 and its 200-day moving average is $303.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

