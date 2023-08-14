Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paycom Software (PAYC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $399.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $443.00 to $427.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $375.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $356.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $368.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $361.00 to $428.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $336.00 to $368.00.

7/3/2023 – Paycom Software was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/28/2023 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PAYC traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $294.14. The stock had a trading volume of 238,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,607. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

