Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paycom Software (PAYC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) in the last few weeks:
- 8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $399.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $443.00 to $427.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $375.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $356.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $368.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $361.00 to $428.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $336.00 to $368.00.
- 7/3/2023 – Paycom Software was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 6/28/2023 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Paycom Software Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE PAYC traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $294.14. The stock had a trading volume of 238,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,607. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
