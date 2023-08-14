Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,066,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

