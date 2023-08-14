Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.28.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 118.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 370.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,267,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

