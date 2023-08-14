Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.