WhiteCoin Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and $510.71 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

