WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $14.05 million and $55.71 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00280165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003439 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

