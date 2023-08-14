WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Draft Kings Proves a Strong Offense is the Best Defense
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.