Windle Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Windle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.9% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

VZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.31. 4,178,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,951,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

