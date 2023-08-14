Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 2,550 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $88.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.