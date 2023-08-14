Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 90 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $1,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $7,259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,093,232 shares in the company, valued at $739,486,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,758 shares of company stock worth $48,036,689. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

AutoNation Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $160.03 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.23 and a 200 day moving average of $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. AutoNation’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

