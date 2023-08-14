Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,096 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 639,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

