Wintrust Investments LLC Has $453,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.