Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 311,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.2 %

GPC stock opened at $157.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.81. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.