Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in CACI International by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CACI

CACI International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CACI opened at $343.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.17. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.