Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

