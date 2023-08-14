Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
