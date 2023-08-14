Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.