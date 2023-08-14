Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Littelfuse by 91.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $260.09 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

