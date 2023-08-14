Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.