Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 507 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WEX by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in WEX by 41.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in WEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX stock opened at $192.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,546. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

