Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $270.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $227.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.97. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of -220.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

