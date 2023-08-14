Worldcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $220.56 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00005990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $220.56 million and approximately $52.04 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,430,383 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 124,999,850.29467773 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.80351356 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $57,679,924.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

