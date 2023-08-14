Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading 4.6% Higher

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91. 243,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 718,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xometry Price Performance

Insider Activity at Xometry

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $764.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.06.

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 72.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

